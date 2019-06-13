Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Australia to play in 2020 Copa America in Colombia-Argentina

SAO PAULO (AP) — Australia will be one of the two guest nations at the 2020 Copa America, the head of South America’s soccer body says.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez told journalists on Thursday that Asian champion Qatar will also return to next year’s tournament, which will be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia. Qatar and Japan are the guest nations in this year’s Copa, which starts Friday in Brazil.

Dominguez also said no decision has been made for where the knockout games of the 2020 tournament will be played. Argentina and Colombia will each host six teams during the group stage, with the groups divided based on geography.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Rockies

Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Rockies

1:20 am
Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1

10:32 pm
Rockies home winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Cubs

Rockies home winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Cubs

6:26 pm
Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Rockies
Sports

Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Rockies

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1
Sports

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1

Rockies home winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Cubs
Sports

Rockies home winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Cubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content