Vanderbilt adds 4 more graduate transfers to its roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has added four more graduate transfers to its football roster.

Commodores coach Derek Mason announced Wednesday the additions of offensive lineman Rowan Godwin, receiver/kick returner Justice Shelton-Mosley, defensive back Cam Watkins and defensive lineman Eddie Zinn-Turner.

Watkins played 31 games and made 16 starts at Illinois. Watkins and Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn were teammates at Illinois in 2015-16.

Shelton-Mosley graduated from Harvard, where he caught 148 career passes and was a standout punt returner.

Godwin started six games at right guard and appeared in 12 games for South Alabama last season. Zinn-Turner played at Marist the last three seasons, and he recorded 49 tackles and three sacks in 2018.

These four graduate transfers join quarterback Riley Neal, who participated in spring practice with Vanderbilt after arriving from Ball State. Neal threw for 7,393 yards and 46 touchdowns in his Ball State career.

