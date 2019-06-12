Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE-YANKEES-METS

Mets and Yankees split day-night doubleheader

UNDATED (AP) _ Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer in the first inning off an ineffective James Paxton, J.D. Davis and Carlos Gómez also went deep, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees 10-4 for a split of their day-night doubleheader.

Jason Vargas wasn’t sharp early but got stronger as the night wore on, helping the Mets to only the fifth win in their last 23 road games. Luke Voit hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Zack Wheeler as the Yankees overcame a three-run deficit to win the opener 12-5.

In other action:

_ Shohei Ohtani and Justin Bour homered off Kenta Maeda in a five-run first inning, and the Los Angeles Angels hung on to sweep the two-game Freeway Series with a 5-3 victory over the majors-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. After Ohtani homered against a fellow Japanese star for the second time in four days, Bour hit a three-run homer in his first plate appearance following his return from a three-week banishment to the minors.

_ Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit one of Houston’s four home runs to become the first player in franchise history to homer in his first two major league games and lead the Astros to a 10-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Yuli Gurriel, Robinson Chirinos and Tyler White also homered for the Astros, who won for the fourth time in five games.

— Hunter Pence hit a stand-up, inside-the-park home run and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 9-5 after both managers were ejected. Ariel Jurado (4-2) struck out six while pitching six innings of three-run ball, and Pence, Asdrubal Cabrera and Ronald Guzman each had two RBIs for the Rangers. Texas has won four of five, including Monday night’s extra-innings victory at Fenway Park.

_ Brian McCann hit one of four Atlanta homers in the second inning and took Pirates starter Chris Archer deep again with a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 on Tuesday night. The Braves, tied for first in the NL East, have won five straight. The game was called before the bottom of the ninth following a 1-hour, 48-minute rain delay.

_ Jorge Soler had the tying RBI double in the eighth inning and Cheslor Cuthbert followed with the go-ahead run-scoring single to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Adalberto Mondesi started the rally with his third hit of the game, a double with one out off Daniel Stumpf, and scored on Soler’s ensuing hit off Victor Alcantara.

_ Rookie Oscar Mercado hit a bases-loaded single with one out in the 10th inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Brad Hand pitched two scoreless innings and struck out the side in the 10th. Cleveland has won five of seven games on its homestand.

_ Rookie Dakota Hudson allowed one run in a career-high seven innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals handed the Miami Marlins their sixth consecutive defeat, 7-1. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned after missing 11 games because of a strained right thumb and went 2 for 5 with a single and double.

_ Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta threw six effective innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4. Arrieta allowed three runs and six hits for his second win in eight starts. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries.

_ Mike Fiers pitched six effective innings, Matt Olson and Khris Davis hit consecutive homers, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Fiers allowed two runs and three hits, and is 4-0 in seven starts beginning with his no-hitter against Cincinnati on May 7. Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, who are 16 games over .500 despite an 18-15 record at home.

_ Rookie John Means tied a season-high with seven strikeouts and the Baltimore Orioles took the series opener from the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2. Means, who is 6-4, allowed one run on four hits with three walks over five innings and lowered his ERA to 2.60.

_ Rookie Peter Lambert went five strong innings and baffled Chicago for a second time in five days as the Colorado Rockies won their 10th straight at home by beating the Cubs 10-3. He allowed one run and three hits in his Coors Field debut.

_ Jorge Polanco scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Marwin Gonzalez hit the go-ahead RBI single in Minnesota’s three-run rally in the eighth inning, giving the Twins a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Polanco, who entered the game second in the American League in batting, reached base all four times he batted.

_ Welington Castillo hit a grand slam and top rookie Eloy Jiménez homered at home for the first time, powering the Chicago White Sox to a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals. Castillo got his second career slam, with the other coming June 14, 2017, in the same ballpark when he played for the Baltimore Orioles

— Evan Longoria hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and made a stellar defensive play in the ninth, and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the San Diego Padres 6-5. Joe Panik singled twice and Pablo Sandoval added a sacrifice fly for the Giants. Steven Duggar hit a home run, his first since mid-April. Fernando Tatis Jr. homered on the first pitch of the game and drove in two for San Diego. Ian Kinsler also went deep.

DAVID ORTIZ SHOT

Arrests in David Ortiz shooting

UNDATED (AP) _ Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic says a second person has been arrested in the investigation into the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz. There is no public indication the man is the suspected shooter.

A spokeswoman for the national prosecutor’s office reported the arrest to a group of journalists via WhatsApp on Tuesday night, but declined to provide further details.

Ortiz was shot Sunday and is now recovering from exploratory surgery in Boston, where he was flown Monday night.

Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, said in a statement earlier Tuesday that the player is “stable, awake and resting comfortably” in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is expected to remain there several days.

Dominican doctors removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine.

In other MLB news:

_ The woman struck by a foul ball during Monday night’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field was treated at a nearby hospital and released Tuesday, according to a Chicago White Sox spokesman. The unidentified woman was sitting in the stands just past the White Sox dugout down the third base line and was struck by a hard liner in the fourth inning off the bat of Chicago’s Eloy Jiménez. She then was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center. There’s been no information released about the nature of the treatment and it will be up to the woman whether or not her name is made public.

_ Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has appealed a one-game suspension for shoving Pirates catcher Elias Díaz in the first inning of Monday’s game. Donaldson can continue to play until his appeal is heard.

_ Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb will have season-ending surgery on his right hip. Cobb went 0-2 with a 10.95 ERA in three starts this season. He was expected to be Baltimore’s opening day starter but was scratched with a groin injury. The surgery is meant to correct an impingement in the hip and will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, later this week. Cobb could also undergo a procedure on his knee.

_ The Seattle Mariners have reinstated second baseman Dee Gordon from the injured list, following a 19-game absence because of a bruised right wrist. Gordon was hit by a pitch on May 9 in New York. He was batting .281 with 16 runs, 7 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 45 games before he was hurt.

_ The Minnesota Twins have signed their first-round draft pick, high school infielder Keoni Cavaco. Cavaco was in Minnesota to tour Target Field and finalize his contract, which came with a $4.05 million signing bonus. Cavaco, who turned 18 on June 2, played third base and shortstop for Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California.

NBA-GRIZZLIES-NEW COACH

Source says Grizzlies hire Taylor Jenkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the decision says the Memphis Grizzlies have hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins to be the team’s next head coach.

The person says Jenkins is expected to be introduced at news conference on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies are the sixth and final NBA team with a coaching vacancy to fill it. Memphis fired J.B. Bickerstaff the day after the season ended in April.

Jenkins, 34, was Mike Budenholzer’s assistant in Milwaukee this season and in Atlanta for five seasons. Jenkins becomes Memphis’ fourth head coach since the Grizzlies chose not to renew Lionel Hollins’ contract after leading them to their lone Western Conference final appearance in 2013.

In other NBA news:

_The NBA says Toronto’s Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to Golden State by one point. Gasol was fouled by the Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins on a drive.

_ Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist underwent a surgical procedure to address a chronic groin strain. The team called the surgery a success. The No. 2 pick in the 2012 NBA draft is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of the team’s training camp in September, according to the team.

NFL-COLTS-LUCK OUT

Calf injury continues to keep QB Luck out of Colts’ workouts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The Indianapolis Colts will continue to hold quarterback Andrew Luck out of offseason workouts this week because of a strained calf. Luck says he hurt the calf during training and was surprised the injury kept him out of action for the Colts’ entire offseason program. Coach Frank Reich continues to insist the move is precautionary. Indy opened its final scheduled offseason work Tuesday with a three-day minicamp.

Luck told reporters he has been throwing and believes he will be ready to practice when training camp opens in late July. The Colts have not yet announced a reporting date. But an 18-month recovery from surgery on his throwing shoulder has helped him remain patient as he recovers from the sore calf.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

_ A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on the remaining charges against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. after a jury convicted him of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman but could not break a deadlock over two other counts of rape. Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they would retry the eight undecided charges. Winslow currently faces up to nine years in prison and must register as a sex offender. Winslow’s attorneys say they plan to appeal.

_A person familiar with the situation says Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $55.5 million. Jordan has two years left on his current contract and his extension runs through 2023. The 2011 first-round draft choice has been New Orleans’ sack leader in six of the past seven seasons.

_ The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph have agreed to terms on a contract extension. The deal keeps the team’s longest-tenured offensive player in place despite a tight salary cap situation. Rudolph had entered the final year of his previous contract with a $7.25 million non-guaranteed salary.

_ Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden will be a TV star once again. HBO announced that the Raiders will be featured on the network’s “Hard Knocks” show in training camp this summer that gives a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE

Jurors deliberate in trial of ex-dean who oversaw Nassar

A prosecutor says a former dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University did nothing to enforce examining-room restrictions imposed on him after a sexual misconduct complaint

But the defense countered that William Strampel never willfully neglected his job duties. Jurors began deliberating Tuesday after more than two hours of closing arguments in the trial of the 71-year-old Strampel, who led the College of Osteopathic Medicine for about 15 years before being forced out.

He is accused of failing to ensure that Nassar followed the protocols, abusing his public office to sexually proposition and make explicit comments to female students, and inappropriately touching two on the buttocks. If convicted of the most serious charge, a felony, he could face up to 15 years in prison.