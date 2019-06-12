Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Troy promotes Brent Jones to athletic director

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy has promoted Brent Jones to athletic director following his two-year stint as deputy director of athletics for external operations.

Jones, whose promotion was announced Wednesday, had overseen areas including marketing, communications, advertising and ticket sales. He served as the administrator for the baseball program and was in charge of football scheduling.

He replaces Jeremy McClain, who left after more than three years to take over the Southern Miss athletic program.

Jones previously worked as the senior associate AD for external affairs at Southern Miss following a five-year stint in various capacities with Georgia Southern’s athletic program.

At Troy, Jones has secured home-and-home football games with Mississippi State, Memphis, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky. He also scheduled guarantee games against Clemson, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kansas State.

Associated Press

