Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trainer weighing whether Maximum Security races this weekend

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — The trainer of Maximum Security plans to decide Thursday whether the colt will race this weekend in his first start since finishing first in the Kentucky Derby and being disqualified.

Jason Servis was uncertain Wednesday whether to run Maximum Security on Sunday in the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park. The $150,000 race for 3-year-olds will be run over 1 1/16 miles.

Servis said recent bloodwork on Maximum Security showed no problems, but he felt the colt was still a little light in terms of weight. Servis had ordered the bloodwork after thinking that the colt was a little off during a workout Sunday.

The trainer said Maximum Security galloped 1 1/8 miles on Wednesday and looked fit.

The current plan is to race Maximum Security in the Pegasus and the Haskell on July 20, both at Monmouth Park. The colt would then be shipped to Saratoga Springs, New York, for the Travers Stakes on Aug. 24.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets MLS salary record at $7.2 million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets MLS salary record at $7.2 million

9:29 am
Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

1:20 am
Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3

Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3

10:01 pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets MLS salary record at $7.2 million
Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets MLS salary record at $7.2 million

Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago
Sports

Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3
Sports

Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3

Scroll to top
Skip to content