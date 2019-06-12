Tennessee OL McBride giving up football for health reasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee freshman offensive lineman Melvin McBride says he’s giving up football due to health problems.

McBride tweeted Wednesday that football had changed his life and blessed him “in ways I could never imagine.” McBride added that “now God has a new journey for me.”

McBride was regarded as a consensus three-star recruit when he signed with Tennessee in February out of Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

He becomes the latest in a series of Tennessee offensive linemen to say they’re leaving the team for medical reasons since the end of last season. The others are Tanner Antonutti, Devante Brooks, Eric Crosby and Chance Hall.

Hall was the only lineman in that group who played at all for Tennessee last season.

___

