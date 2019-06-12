Tellez slam helps Blue Jays beat Orioles 8-6 to end skid

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a grand slam to cap a six-run fifth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 Wednesday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two RBIs for the Blue Jays, who matched their run total from the previous five games combined.

Toronto sent nine batters to the plate in the fifth, scoring on an infield single and a wild pitch before Tellez sent a 2-2 pitch from Miguel Castro over the right-field scoreboard . It was the second grand slam of the season for the rookie, who had gone hitless in his previous 11 at-bats.

Trey Mancini homered for the Orioles, who won the series opener and were trying to put together back-to-back victories for the first time since May 4-6.

Baltimore used a four-run eighth to cut into an 8-2 deficit but could not complete the comeback.

Pitching in his 400th career game, Edwin Jackson (1-4) allowed two runs in five innings of relief for Toronto. The 35-year-old was initially listed as the starter, but manager Charlie Montoyo switched to opener Derek Law so the struggling Jackson could avoid facing the top of the Baltimore batting order at the outset.

Law pitched a scoreless first inning before giving way to Jackson, who came in with an 11.90 ERA over five starts.

Daniel Hudson quelled Baltimore’s uprising in the eighth and earned his first save by getting three straight outs after the Orioles put runners on second and third.

Baltimore starter David Hess (1-9) gave up four runs and five hits in four-plus innings. He’s winless in 12 starts since beating Toronto on April 1.

The game drew 11,153 fans, many of whom departed after it started to rain in the seventh.

HOME AND AWAY

Baltimore’s major league-worst home record fell to 9-24. Toronto ended a seven-game road skid and improved the AL’s second-worst road record to 12-21.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Toronto closer Ken Giles (1-1, 1.08 ERA, 11 saves) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 9, with elbow inflammation. Montoyo expects the right-hander’s stint on the IL to be a short one.

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said the decision to shut down RHP Alex Cobb for season-ending hip surgery did not come abruptly. “I knew it was a possibility. Obviously we want what’s best for Alex, and we want Alex healthy,” said Hyde, who expects Cobb to be ready for spring training.

OH, CANADA

The Blue Jays filled Giles’ roster spot by purchasing the contract of right-handed reliever Jordan Romano from Triple-A Buffalo. Romano pitched a scoreless seventh inning to become the 28th Canadian-born player in Blue Jays history and 13th to make his major league debut with Toronto.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (3-8, 3.31 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season in the series finale. He is 4-5 lifetime vs. Baltimore.

Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (0-2, 4.96) resumes his quest to earn his first win since Sept. 21, 2017. The right-hander has never faced Toronto.

