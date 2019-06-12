Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Swedish regions show support for 2026 Winter Olympics

STOCKHOLM (AP) — All three regions proposing to stage events at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Sweden have committed their backing for the bid for the first time.

With less than two weeks to go before the vote, the leaders of the executive councils in Stockholm, Jamtland and Dalarna have published a joint letter underlining their support for a bid that has struggled for political approval.

The regions highlight the “uniquely sustainable way” that an Olympics in Sweden would be delivered as well as providing an “opportunity to show the breadth and beauty of our magnificent country — and to increase awareness and interest in Sweden.”

The vote on June 24 is between bids from Italy, centered on Milan, and Sweden, which is using one Latvian sports venue. Both candidates were given extra time to secure elusive government backing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

1:20 am
Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3

Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3

10:01 pm
Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0

Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0

7:11 pm
Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago
Sports

Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3
Sports

Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3

Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0
Sports

Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0

Scroll to top
Skip to content