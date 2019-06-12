Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Russian track official faces doping suspension

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s second most powerful track official is facing suspension in a doping case, another blow to the country’s hopes of being reinstated in time for the world championships.

The Russian track federation says senior vice president Andrei Silnov, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in the high jump, faces a hearing Friday for “a possible breach by him of anti-doping rules.”

The federation says Silnov could be suspended from his duties.

Russia has been banned from international track competitions since 2015 for widespread doping, but dozens from the country are allowed to compete as neutral athletes.

That ban was extended Sunday when the IAAF expressed concern about “apparent backsliding” on doping reforms.

Associated Press

Associated Press

