Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Froome crashes, out of key Tour de France prep race

ROANNE, France (AP) — Chris Froome has crashed in training and is out of the main preparation race for the Tour de France.

Team INEOS says on Twitter that the four-time Tour champion is “currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage” of the Criterium du Dauphine in France.

The time-trial stage was a key target for Froome during the eight-day Dauphine race. He took the Dauphine title in three of his four Tour-winning years.

The 26-kilometer (16-mile) stage would have been the British rider’s first time-trial test this season.

Froome was eighth in the Dauphine standings, 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns of Belgium.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

1:20 am
Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3

Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3

10:01 pm
Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0

Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0

7:11 pm
Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago
Sports

Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3
Sports

Rookie Peter Lambert bottles up Cubs again, Rockies win 10-3

Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0
Sports

Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0

Scroll to top
Skip to content