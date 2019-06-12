Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Blue Jays closer Giles placed on IL with elbow inflammation

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed closer Ken Giles on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Giles is 1-1 with a 1.08 ERA and has 11 saves in 12 tries. The move, announced by the team on Wednesday, is retroactive to June 9.

Manager Charlie Montoyo expects Giles to serve the minimum time on the IL, adding, “He’s been doing fine. Let’s make sure he’s healthy to come back.”

Montoyo says Joe Biagini will serve as the closer during Giles’ absence.

Toronto selected the contract of right-hander Jordan Romano from Triple-A Buffalo. Romano will become the 28th Canadian-born player to play for Toronto and the 13th to make his major league debut with the Blue Jays.

To make room for Romano on the 40-man roster, Toronto transferred pitcher Clay Buchholz (shoulder inflammation) from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

