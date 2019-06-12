Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2012 Olympic silver medalist disqualified for steroid use

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic canoe silver medalist Jevgenij Shuklin has been disqualified from the 2012 London Games for doping.

The International Olympic Committee says the Lithuanian has been stripped of his result in the canoe sprint C-1 200-meter class after testing positive for the steroid turinabol in reanalysis of urine samples taken seven years ago.

The IOC’s latest figures show 67 doping cases from the London Games.

The 33-year-old Shuklin is likely to be banned by the International Canoe Federation.

The IOC has yet to reallocate medals. Third-place finisher Ivan Shtyl of Russia could get silver, while Alfonso Benavides of Spain could rise to bronze.

The IOC’s retesting program for London can run into 2020.

