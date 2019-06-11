Update on the latest in sports:

^NBA FINALS

Warriors will find out today how badly Durant is hurt

TORONTO (AP) _ The Golden State Warriors will find out today just how badly Kevin Durant is hurt — but it’s clear that his season is over.

Durant left last night’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors with an Achilles injury. So, even after Golden State kept their championship hopes alive with a 106-105 victory, nobody was in a mood to celebrate. Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard called the injury to Durant “devastating.”

Durant had missed the previous nine games with what the Warriors insist was a strained calf muscle.

Last night’s win by the Warriors sends the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 — with Golden State still down 3 games to 2.

^MLB-SCHEDULE

New York-New York, a day late

UNDATED (AP) _ The Subway Series gets underway with a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. After a rainout Monday in the Bronx, the Mets flip-flopped their pitchers. Zack Wheeler will start the opener for them against Masahiro Tanaka in the first of four matchups this season between the crosstown rivals. Jason Vargas goes in the nightcap versus fellow left-hander James Paxton and the Yankees.

Also on the big-league schedule:

_ Twins slugger Nelson Cruz has homered in four straight games heading into tonight’s series opener against Seattle at Target Field. His streak came soon after his return from a strained wrist that put him on the injured list for more than three weeks. The 38-year-old Cruz is batting .279 with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs, helping Minnesota post the best record in the American League.

_ After moving into a tie with the Phillies atop the National League East, the Atlanta Braves again host the Pirates — with tensions possible still high after a bench-clearing confrontation in the first inning Monday night. It happened after Pirates starter Joe Musgrove hit Josh Donaldson with a pitch. Baseball officials will be considering penalties against the players involved.

_ The Milwaukee Brewers open an eight-game road trip in Houston with the first of two against the Astros. The Brewers have won four in a row including a three-game sweep of the Pirates.

_ The Phillies and Diamondbacks will see if there are any home runs left in their bats after combining for a major-league record 13 round-trippers last night during a 13-to-8 Arizona win.

_ Colorado rookie right-hander Peter Lambert makes his Coors Field debut, five days after winning his first major league start when he beat the Cubs. Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana took the loss in that game and is on the mound again tonight.

_ Darwinzon Hernandez makes his first major-league start — and only his second appearance — for the Red Sox tonight against the Texas Rangers, who are sending righthander Ariel Jurado to the mount.

_ Ohio’s two teams meet in an interleague matchup in Cleveland, where the Indians are starting Trevor Bauer against Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds. Castillo is 6-and-1 with a 2.38 ERA.

_ With six wins in their last seven games, the Tampa Bay Rays have edged ahead of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. They will try to stay on top tonight in the middle game of a three-game series at home against Oakland.

_ San Diego Padres rookie righthander Chris Paddack looks to bounce back from two rough starts when he’s scheduled to start in the opener of a two-game series at San Francisco. For the Giants, Tyler Beede takes another shot at his first major league win.

_ After a dramatic comeback win over the Dodgers Monday night in the first game of the Freeway Series, the Angels will be facing Kenta Maeda in tonight’s second game. The Angels will be starting with an opener, followed by Felix Pena.

_ Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin tries to bounce back against the White Sox after getting pounded in back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and San Diego. He allowed a combined 13 runs — nine earned — in 7 2/3 innings.

_ The Tigers and Royals open a three-game series in Kansas City. The third game will take place in Omaha and will be the first major league game played in Nebraska.

_ After ending a three-game losing streak Monday night, the St. Louis Cardinals again face the Marlins tonight, with righthander Dakota Hudson on the mount. He has an ERA of 2.19 over his last four outings, and the Cards have won each game.

_ Righthander Trent Thornton starts as the Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series at Baltimore. Thornton has not figured in the decision in four straight starts since his first career win, May 14 at San Francisco.