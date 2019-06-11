Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Thome, Martinez to manager revamped All-Star Futures Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Jim Thome and Dennis Martinez will be the managers in a revamped All-Star Futures Game at Cleveland on July 7.

In its 21st year, the game is switching formats and will match American League prospects against young players from NL teams. Previously, a world team faced U.S. players.

In addition, the game is being shortened from nine innings to seven, which was the length in the initial Futures Game in 1999.

The commissioner’s office said Wednesday that Thome will lead the AL team and Martinez the NLers. Both are former Indians players.

The U.S. has won 13 of 20 Futures Games, including eight of the last nine.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

1:20 am
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

10:50 pm
Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

9:57 pm
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road
Sports

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
Sports

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home
Sports

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Scroll to top
Skip to content