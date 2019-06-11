Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Russian doping whistleblower gives more evidence on biathlon

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — A panel investigating corruption and doping in biathlon says it has received “significant” new evidence from a Russian doping whistleblower.

The International Biathlon Union’s external review commission says it interviewed Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory who revealed that Russia routinely covered up drug use by athletes.

The commission says “Dr. Rodchenkov provided significant further information and documents, and has agreed to continue to assist the commission with its inquiries.”

The IBU’s then-president and general secretary stepped down last year after Austrian authorities raided the organization’s headquarters. Austrian prosecutors have said up to $300,000 in bribes was paid to cover up Russian doping cases over several years.

