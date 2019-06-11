Roma hires coach Paulo Fonseca from Shakhtar Donetsk

ROME (AP) — Roma has hired Paulo Fonseca as coach from Shakhtar Donetsk to try leading the club back into the Champions League.

Roma says the Portuguese coach signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third year.

The club’s American president, Jim Pallotta, says Fonseca has “a winning mentality and a reputation for bold, attacking football that will excite our fans.”

Roma placed sixth in Serie A after Eusebio Di Francesco was fired in March and Claudio Ranieri took over as interim coach.

Fonseca led Shakhtar to three straight league and cup doubles in Ukraine and leaves behind a spot in the group stage of the Champions League.

Roma starts in the Europa League qualifying rounds on July 25.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports