Panthers focus on Newton’s throwing mechanics after surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are placing an emphasis on Cam Newton’s throwing mechanics as the quarterback continues his recovery from arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.

Newton threw about 20 passes to stationary targets on the first day of minicamp Tuesday.

Newton has done some light throwing before, but these were his first tosses in front of reporters since undergoing surgery in January. The team live-streamed the event, but there wasn’t much to see.

The 2015 league MVP didn’t overexert his arm, essentially throwing light warmup passes of less than 15 yards to stationary teammates.

He did not participate in team drills.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the goal is for Newton to return to using the mechanics he displayed early in the 2018 season before developing shoulder soreness and missing the final two games.

Associated Press

Associated Press

