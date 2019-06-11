Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NBA says Gasol should have gone to foul line late in Game 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The NBA says Toronto’s Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to Golden State by one point.

Gasol was fouled by the Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins on a drive, the NBA said in its Last Two Minute Report that was issued Tuesday. Gasol missed the shot and tumbled to the floor, but no foul was called.

Golden State led 106-103 at the time. The Warriors wound up prevailing 106-105, staving off elimination and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night.

The NBA said Cousins moved into Gasol, “initiating contact that affects his driving shot attempt.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
2019 Broncos Training Camp Schedule

2019 Broncos Training Camp Schedule

6:38 pm
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

1:20 am
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

10:50 pm
2019 Broncos Training Camp Schedule
Sports

2019 Broncos Training Camp Schedule

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road
Sports

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
Sports

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Scroll to top
Skip to content