Italian clubs oppose Juventus-led Champions League plan

MILAN (AP) — Most of the top Italian clubs oppose Champions League reforms pushed by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli to close off entries to the competition.

The 20-team Serie A says a “significant majority” refused to support a proposal for changing UEFA club competitions in 2024 that the Agnelli-led European Club Association wants.

Serie A says only Juventus backed the plan. AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma and Fiorentina abstained.

Italy joins the other big-five leagues in England, Spain, Germany and France whose members opposed the ECA plan.

The plan seeks guarantees for 24 of 32 Champions League group teams to return the following season. That would reduce end-of-season intrigue in domestic leagues.

Serie A says “any semi-closed model will endanger the value of national competitions.”

