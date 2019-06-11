Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indians manager Francona: Ortiz ‘a very special person’

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona says David Ortiz is “a very special person, not just to me, to a lot of people.”

Francona managed Ortiz with the Red Sox from 2004-11, a stretch that included two of the three World Series titles Ortiz won with Boston.

Ortiz was shot in the torso Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic. Doctors performed surgery and Ortiz was transported to Boston in an air ambulance Monday night. Once in Boston, he underwent two hours of exploratory surgery.

Francona says he spoke Tuesday to one of the doctors who’s treating Ortiz in Boston and said the retired slugger is “in great hands.”

The veteran manager says Ortiz “could light up a room” with his personality but also worked hard at his craft and was a team leader.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

1:20 am
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

10:50 pm
Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

9:57 pm
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road
Sports

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
Sports

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home
Sports

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Scroll to top
Skip to content