Hornets’ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist undergoes surgery on groin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist underwent a surgical procedure to address a chronic groin strain.

The team called the surgery Tuesday a success. The No. 2 pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of Kentucky is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of the team’s training camp in September.

Kidd-Gilchrist was relegated to a backup role last season with the Hornets. He appeared in 64 games with starts, and averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.

