Former Michigan WR Oliver Martin transfers to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin has transferred to Iowa, his hometown school.

The Hawkeyes announced on Tuesday that Martin, a former four-star recruit from Iowa City West High who originally spurned them for the Wolverines, has joined the program as a redshirt sophomore.

The 6-foot-1 Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown last season for Michigan before entering the transfer portal.

Martin will sit out next season unless he applies to the NCAA for a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.

Associated Press

