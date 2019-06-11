Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former FIFA official to challenge life ban at sports court

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Former FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi will challenge his life ban from soccer for financial corruption at the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month.

The court says the hearing is on July 4. Verdicts typically follow within a few months.

Nyantakyi was filmed by a Ghanaian television program accepting $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen seeking favors.

He resigned days before the 2018 World Cup as the senior vice president of African soccer’s governing body and president of Ghana’s soccer federation.

Nyantakyi also left FIFA’s ruling committee, which paid an annual $250,000 stipend. He was one of Africa’s elected delegates since 2016.

FIFA’s ethics committee found him guilty last October on charges of bribery, corruption, and conflict of interest. Nyantakyi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($504,000).

