Despite FIFA ticket boast, most World Cup games not sold out

NICE, France (AP) — FIFA says 14 of 52 Women’s World Cup games have sold out, a month after boasting only a “few matches” still had tickets available.

The governing body provided ticketing details in response to questions from The Associated Press.

Of the nine games in the opening four days of the tournament, the only capacity games were host France’s victory over South Korea in Paris and Brazil’s win over Jamaica in Grenoble.

On the Women’s World Cup Twitter account on May 7, FIFA wrote that “You can still buy tickets for a few matches” — despite it now being apparent more than 70 percent of games were not at capacity.

FIFA did not respond to a question about the tweet.

