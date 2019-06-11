Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Defiant Semenya to IAAF: Catch dopers, ‘not us’

MONTREUIL, France (AP) — A defiant Caster Semenya is urging track’s governing body to drop its battle against female runners with high testosterone levels and instead focus on catching dope cheats.

Speaking after winning a 2,000 meters race on the outskirts of Paris, the South African again made clear that she will refuse to medicate to bring down her testosterone levels, to comply with hugely controversial rules pushed by the IAAF.

She said: “I’m not an idiot. Why will I take drugs? I’m a pure athlete. I don’t cheat. They should focus on doping, not us. I’m never going to take drugs.”

Associated Press

