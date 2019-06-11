Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dee Gordon back with Mariners after missing 19 games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have reinstated second baseman Dee Gordon from the injured list, following a 19-game absence because of a bruised right wrist.

Gordon was hit by a pitch on May 9 in New York. He was batting .281 with 16 runs, seven extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 45 games before he was hurt. Shed Long took most of the turns at second base while Gordon was out.

The move was made before the Mariners began a three-game game series at Minnesota on Tuesday. Right-handed reliever Matt Festa was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

1:20 am
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

10:50 pm
Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

9:57 pm
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road
Sports

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
Sports

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home
Sports

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Scroll to top
Skip to content