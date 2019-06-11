Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Clemson basketball adds assistant Goins, grad transfer Mack

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added ex-Quinnipiac assistant coach Anthony Goins to its staff and Alabama grad transfer Tevin Mack to its roster.

Goins replaces Steve Smith, a longtime staffer whose contract was not renewed after he was heard on an FBI wiretap during a federal trial into college basketball corruption.

Goins spent the past two seasons at Quinnipiac and has also worked with programs at Yale and Dartmouth.

Mack announced on Instagram that he’s finishing his college career with the Tigers. He committed to VCU out of high school then followed Rams coach Shaka Smart to Texas before playing a game. The 6-foot-6 Mack of Columbia spent two seasons with the Longhorns. He played last season at Alabama.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/CollegeBasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

1:20 am
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

10:50 pm
Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

9:57 pm
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road
Sports

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
Sports

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home
Sports

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Scroll to top
Skip to content