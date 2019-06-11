Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Claressa Shields set to fight Ivana Habazin in August

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Claressa Shields is set to fight Ivana Habazin on Aug. 17 on Showtime for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title.

The vacant WBC women’s diamond super welterweight championship will also be at stake. This will be Shields’ first professional fight in her hometown of Flint.

Shields (9-0) defeated Christina Hammer in April. Already a super middleweight and middleweight champion, she’ll now have a chance to become a world champion across three divisions.

Habazin (20-3) is ranked No. 1 by the WBO at 154 pounds. This will be the Croatian’s U.S. debut.

