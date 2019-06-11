Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina activated from injured list

MIAMI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been activated from the 10-day injured list, and the team optioned rookie catcher Andrew Knizner to Triple-A Memphis.

The moves were made before Tuesday night’s game at Miami.

Molina missed 11 games after being sidelined May 29 with a strained right thumb tendon. At the time of his injury, Molina led all major league catchers in games, innings caught, RBIs and hits.

He collected his 1,900th career hit May 25.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

1:20 am
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

10:50 pm
Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

9:57 pm
Cubs to take on Rockies on the road
Sports

Cubs to take on Rockies on the road

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
Sports

Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home
Sports

Powerful Rockies rally past Cubs, 9th straight win at home

Scroll to top
Skip to content