Update on the latest in sports:

NHL STANLEY CUP NEWS

Bruins force Game 7

ST.LOUIS (AP) _ There will be a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final, which means the Boston Bruins are back in line for the seventh NHL championship in team history.

Brad Marchand scored a power-play goal and Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask stopped 28 shots as the Bruins topped the Blues, 5-1 in St. Louis to even the series at three games apiece.

Marchand scored during a two-man advantage 8:40 into the contest following penaltie s on Brayden Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly. Marchand put the Bruins ahead to stay 21 seconds after O’Reilly was whistled off for shooting the puck over the glass.

Boston broke it open with a four-goal third, beginning with Brandon Carlo’s eventual game-winner at the 2:31 mark. Karson Kuhlman and David Pastrnak (PAHS’-tur-nak) scored less than four minutes apart in the last half of the period before Zdeno Chara (zuh-DAY’-noh CHAH’-rah) added an empty-netter.

Boston’s shutout bid ended when O’Reilly scored for the fourth time in three games, beating Rask with 7:59 to play.

Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 31 shots for St. Louis.

The Bruins outscored the Blues 12-3 in their two victories in St. Louis.

Game 7 is Wednesday in Boston, where the Blues have won twice in the series.

St. Louis remains one victory away from its first Stanley Cup title.

MLB-ORTIZ SHOT

Ex-Red Sox great shot in Dominican Republic bar

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) _ The father of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says his son is out of danger after being wounded in a shooting at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Leo Ortiz says the shots did not hit any major organs and added that he has no idea why someone would have shot his son.

Authorities say Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range.

Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte says Ortiz underwent surgery and his condition was stable. Bautista says the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar.

MLB SCHEDULE

Rays top Bosox again to stay tied with Yanks

UNDATED (AP) _ The Tampa Bay Rays continue to own a share of first place in the American League East after beating the defending World Series champions in Boston for the third time in four games.

The Rays are 5-1 versus the Red Sox this season after Brandon Lowe (low) hit two of Tampa Bay’s four solo homers in a 6-1 victory. Lowe also provided an RBI single for the Rays, who improved to 40-24 and matched their season high at 16 games over .500.

Yandy Diaz had four hits, including a solo homer. Guillermo Heredia also went deep to support Blake Snell, who gave up one run and five hits while striking out seven over six innings.

Meanwhile, the Yankees kept their share of the division lead despite blowing leads of 5-0 and 6-5 in a 7-6 victory at Cleveland. Aaron Hicks doubled home the deciding run in the 10th inning after the Indians took advantage of a pair of errors to tie it in the ninth.

Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer for New York, which had won nine straight series before going 2-4 on a trip to Toronto and Cleveland.

Elsewhere on the major league diamonds:

_ Nelson Cruz homered for the fourth straight game and the Twins added three more round-trippers in a 12-2 laugher at Detroit. Miguel Sano (sah-NOH’), Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also connected as Minnesota took the rubber match of the series to send Detroit to its 13th loss in 15 home games. Jake Odorizzi is 9-2 after allowing one run and five hits with eight strikeouts over six innings.

_ Yordan Alvarez created a memorable big league debut by belting a two-run homer in his second at-bat to help the Astros knock off the Orioles, 4-0. Alvarez received a promotion from Triple-A Round Rock after leading the Pacific Coast League with 23 home runs. Wade Miley pitched into the seventh inning before four relievers completed the six-hitter.

_ Khris Davis homered for the first time in nearly a month while the Athletics were building an 8-0 lead in a 9-8 triumph over the Rangers. Davis delivered a big RBI single that put Oakland ahead 9-6 before Texas scored twice and put the potential tying run in scoring position. Matt Olson also homered and Frankie Montas improved to 4-0 in his last seven starts, allowing two earned runs and seven hits in six innings.

_ Edwin Encarnación (ehn-kahr-nah-see-OHN’) and Tom Murphy homered twice in the Mariners’ 9-3 drubbing of the Angels. Encarnación and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back blasts in the sixth, and Encarnación added a solo shot in the seventh for his 400th career home run. Kyle Seager contributed Seattle’s sixth homer of the day in the ninth.

_ Eloy Jimenez crushed a 471-foot home run and Yoan Moncada had four hits for the White Sox in a 5-2 victory against the Royals. Reynaldo Lopez limited Kansas City to one run and four hits in six innings after being torched for 19 earned runs in his last 13 1/3 innings over his previous three starts.

_ Walker Buehler and two relievers combined on a five-hitter to pitch the Dodgers to a 1-0 victory over Madison Bumgarner and the Giants. Buehler was reached for five hits while fanning nine and walking one over seven innings to move to 7-1. Max Muncy homered into McCovey Cove off Bumgarner in the first inning, then exchanged words with the ace as he rounded the bases.

_ The Cubs earned a 5-1 win over the Cardinals as Kyle Hendricks tossed one-run ball over seven innings to win his sixth straight decision. Hendricks is 7-0 with a 2.31 ERA in his last 10 starts against St. Louis, with the Cubs winning each of those games. Carlos González hit his first Cubs homer and Kyle Schwarber went 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Chicago completed a three-game sweep of its NL Central rivals.

_ Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) furnished a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Brewers topped the Pirates, 5-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) slammed his major league-leading 24th home run before Moustakas added his 20th. Chase Anderson worked six innings and blanked Pittsburgh after Jung Ho Kang (gahng) ripped a two-run homer in the top of the first.

_ The Reds put together a three-run seventh to beat the Phillies, 4-3 and avoid a three-game sweep. Joey Votto atoned for a fielding miscue by tying the game with a two-run single before Eugenio (ay-oo-HAY’-nee-oh) Suárez followed with the go-ahead single. Phils starter Aaron Nola tossed four-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings and left leading 3-1 with two runners on base.

_ Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. smacked a game-tying, three-run homer in the ninth inning and Matt Joyce delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the 12th to rally the Braves past the Marlins, 7-6. The Braves overcame a 5-1 deficit in the ninth against closer Sergio Romo. Atlanta won its seventh straight in Miami and moved a season-high seven games over .500 and within one game of the NL East-leading Phillies.

_ Todd Frazier belted a three-run homer in the first inning and added an RBI double as the Mets took the rubber match of their three-game set with the Rockies, 6-1. Noah Syndergaard (SIHN’-dur-gahrd) struck out seven and held Colorado to one hit over seven frames, a second-inning infield single by Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh). Colorado didn’t get another hit until David Dahl’s RBI double with two out in the ninth.

_ Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) hit consecutive home runs off former National Craig Stammen in the eighth inning to power Washington past the Padres, 5-2. The Elias Sports Bureau says the Nationals are the first team in major league history to hit four consecutive homers twice in a game, the last coming in 2017. The power surge made a winner out of Steven Strasburg, who was in line for a no-decision after yielding a run and six hits over seven innings.

_ Carson Kelly hit a two-run home run and Ketel (keh-TEHL’) Marte added a solo shot as the Diamondbacks beat the Blue Jays, 8-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Robbie Ray struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings and received major support when Arizona scored eight times in the third inning, seven coming with two out. Arizona has won six of eight following a five-game losing streak.

MLB NEWS

Yankees place RHP Germán on injured list with hip flexor

UNDATED (AP) _ Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’) has been placed on the injured list with a hip flexor and will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Germán has been the Yankees most successful starting pitcher so far this season, going 9-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 innings.

The Yankees filled the roster spot by recalling left-hander Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In other MLB news:

_Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is right back on the injured list. Canó aggravated his left quadriceps injury Wednesday night in his first game since May 22. It further stalls a disappointing season for the 36-year-old, who is batting just .238 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 46 games.

_ Dallas Keuchel’s (KY’-kulz) first start in the minors for the Braves was rained out, meaning he’ll need to wait another day or two before taking the mound. The 31-year-old lefty is expected to throw 75 to 90 pitches.

_ Former Phillies, Rangers and Cubs manager Frank Lucchesi has died at 92. Lucchesi was the 316-399 as a skipper and came to the Rangers in 1975 when the team fired Billy Martin. He made headlines in 1977 when he was punched in the face by infielder Lenny Randle during a clubhouse argument in spring training.

NBA FINALS

Durant practices before Game 5

TORONTO (AP) _ Kevin Durant took the practice floor Sunday for the first time in over a month, giving the Golden State Warriors hope that he’ll play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday at Toronto.

Durant has been out since suffering a strained calf during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston. The Warriors managed to close out the series and knock off the Trail Blazers to advance to the finals for the fifth straight year, but they are down three games to one against the Raptors.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr had said the plan was to see if Durant could clear some hurdles that he hasn’t crossed during his recovery. Kerr said earlier in the series that Durant could return after completing one practice.

Meanwhile, Raptors backup Fred VanVleet expects to play Monday after he was hit in the face and bloodied late in Game 4. VanVleet was sporting a bandage covering stitches under his right eye. He also had swelling near the side of his nose and needed fresh dental work to repair a damaged tooth.

FRENCH OPEN

Nadal beats Thiem for 12th French Open

PARIS (AP) _ Rafael Nadal pulled away in what had suddenly become a tight final to beat Dominic Thiem (teem) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for his record-extending 12th French Open championship.

It raises Nadal’s Grand Slam title count to 18, within two of Roger Federer’s record for a man.

The 33-year-old Spaniard improved to 93-2 at Roland Garros, including a combined 24-0 in semifinals and finals.

No other man or woman has won as many as 12 titles at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

PGA-CANADIAN OPEN

McIlroy wins Canadian Open

LANCASTER, Ontario (AP) _ Rory McIlroy ran away with the Canadian Open, closing with a 9-under 61 for a seven-shot victory over Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson.

McIlroy began the day in a three-way tie for the lead before reeling off five birdies in his first seven holes, none from longer than 8 feet.

He had a chance to fire a 59 as he approached 18, but his shot from a greenside bunker went long and he ended up tapping in for bogey to finish at a tournament-record 22-under 258.

LPGA-SHOPRITE CLASSIC

Thompson gets LPGA win

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) _ Lexi Thompson sank a 20-foot putt for an eagle on the 18th hole to complete a late comeback and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Trailing Jeongeun Lee6 by two strokes after the 15th, Thompson finished birdie-par-eagle to finish up a round of 4-under-par 67 and a 54-hole score of 12-under 201.

Lee6 closed with a 70 and grabbed second place at minus-11 after winning the U.S. Women’s Open last weekend.

NASCAR-MICHIGAN

NASCAR race washed out

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) _ Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for late Monday afternoon. The race never began, and the postponement was announced after a delay of about 2½ hours from the scheduled start time.

It’s the second time in just over a month that a Cup race has been pushed past the weekend because of weather.

F1-CANADIAN GP

Hamilton wins Canadian GP

MONTREAL (AP) — Defending champion Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix to extend his overall lead after Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel committed yet another error under pressure.

It was Hamilton’s fifth win in seven races and 78th overall for the five-time F1 champion. Vettel crossed the line first, but Hamilton won after a time penalty for Vettel.

IAAF-RUSSIAN DOPING

Russia accused of ‘backsliding’ on doping reforms in track

MONACO (AP) — Russia’s ban from international track and field has been extended over concerns it’s “backsliding” on doping reforms.

Sunday’s decision by track’s world governing body, the IAAF, means Russia has three months to convince the IAAF it’s made enough progress for its athletes not to have to compete under a neutral flag at the world championships in Qatar.