Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-DAVID ORTIZ SHOT

Ex-Boston slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

SANTO DOMINGO (AP) _ Police in the Dominican Republic are investigating why someone would shoot former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz at close range. Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when a gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz has been hospitalized following surgery. His father says he’s out of danger and that the bullet did not hit any major organ.

Police say the suspect was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. They say police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment for his injuries before questioning him.

The 43-year-old Ortiz hit 541 homers in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and World Series MVP in 2013.

NBA-FINALS

TORONTO _ The NBA could have a new champion, with the Toronto Raptors looking to finish off the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the title series tonight. The Raptors lead 3-1, and returned home following two double-digit wins at Oracle Arena that put the two-time defending champions on the brink of elimination.

The Warriors are hoping to have Kevin Durant back for Game 5. Out for more than a month now with a calf strain, Durant was on the floor for practice on Sunday.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Local rivals meet

UNDATED (AP) _ This year’s Subway Series begins at Yankee Stadium, though rain is in the forecast for the opener of the two-game set. Jason Vargas pitches for the Mets. The 36-year-old lefty is coming off a shutout against the Giants and has a 1.85 ERA in his last seven starts — but he’s 0-7 with a 6.84 ERA vs. the Yankees. Masahiro Tanaka returns from the paternity list to pitch for the Yanks. Out of action is Mets second baseman Robinson Canó, who is back on the injured list with tightness in his left

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ The Freeway Series opens up when Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu starts at Angel Stadium. Ryu has the lowest ERA among qualifying pitchers in the majors. Angels rookie Griffin Canning makes his eighth career start.

_ Red Sox lefty Chris Sale starts against Texas at Fenway Park, looking to duplicate his previous start. Sale threw a three-hit shutout and fanned 12 at Kansas City last week. In that game, he recorded his second inning this season of three strikeouts on nine pitches, joining Lefty Grove as the only players to do it twice in a year.

_ Tampa Bay righthander Charlie Morton, who is 7-and-0, brings the longest active unbeaten streak in the majors — at 20 starts — into tonight’s series opener at home against Oakland. He is 10-0 since last August. The Athletics are recalling righthander Tanner Anderson from Triple-A Las Vegas to start.

_ The Phillies open a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, winners of four straight.

_ Michael Wacha gets the ball for the Cardinals in the opener of a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins, who are starting Sandy Alcantara.

_ German Marquez pitches for the Colorado Rockies at home against Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs. Marquez was tagged by the Cubs for eight runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 9-8 loss Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Colorado has won 10 of his 14 starts this season.

_ As their new pitcher Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) makes a minor-league start for their Class A farm team in the South Atlantic League, the Atlanta Braves are at home to open a four-game series against the Pirates.

_ The Chicago White Sox open a six-game, seven-day homestand with the first of two against the Washington Nationals, who took both games the two teams played last week in DC.

TENNIS RANKINGS

French Open champ Barty up to career-best No. 2 in rankings

PARIS (AP) — French Open champion Ash Barty’s first Grand Slam title has lifted her to a career-best No. 2 in the WTA rankings. Barty moved up six places Monday. Reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka remains at No. 1.

Former No. 1 Simona Halep dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 after losing to 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, where she was the defending champion.

The top eight spots in the ATP rankings stayed the same, with French Open champion Rafael Nadal at No. 2, behind Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer is still at No. 3, and Roland Garros runner-up Dominic Thiem is No. 4.

TENNIS-SHARAPOVA’S RETURN

Sharapova to return at Mallorca Open after shoulder injury

MADRID (AP) _ Maria Sharapova will return to tennis at next week’s Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January. The Mallorca Open says the former No. 1 has accepted a wild-card invitation. The 32-year-old Sharapova hasn’t played since her ailing shoulder forced her to withdraw from the St. Petersburg Open.

Sharapova will be joined by 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep at the French Open and reached the semifinals.

The Mallorca Open is run by Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal.