Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sharapova to return at Mallorca Open after shoulder injury

MADRID (AP) — Maria Sharapova will return to tennis at next week’s Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January.

The Mallorca Open says the former No. 1 has accepted a wild-card invitation.

The 32-year-old Sharapova hasn’t played since her ailing shoulder forced her to withdraw from the St. Petersburg Open in January. In February, she underwent what she called a “small procedure” in hopes of dealing with the issue that had been causing her pain since last year.

Sharapova will be joined by 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep at the French Open and reached the semifinals.

The Mallorca Open is run by Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

5:07 am
Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

1:20 am
Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

1:58 pm
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic
News

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs
Sports

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies
Sports

Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

Scroll to top
Skip to content