Seton Hall promotes AD Pat Lyons, searches for replacement

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall athletic director Patrick Lyons has been promoted to executive vice president for operations and chief of staff, prompting a search for a new AD.

The university announced Monday that Lyons will serve as the No. 2 administrator behind Joseph E. Nyre, who begins his tenure as the university’s 21st president on Aug. 1.

In his new role, Lyons will oversee athletics, facilities and operations, human resources, strategy and the office of the president. Lyons had been the athletic director since 2011.

During his tenure, the Pirates won seven Big East Conference championships and 48 individual conference titles and made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances. The men’s and women’s basketball teams earned six NCAA Tournament bids since 2015, including four straight by the men, the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2004 and the team’s highest national ranking since 2001 (No. 13).

Lyons transformed Seton Hall’s athletic facilities’ footprint. After more than $30 million in upgrades, Seton Hall has opened new locker rooms for each varsity program, an academic center double the size of its predecessor, new sports medicine and strength and conditioning centers, a golf lab, renovated baseball and softball batting cages, a renovated lobby with a new Hall of Fame and a new fitness center for the general student body.