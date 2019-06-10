Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Russian athlete Lasitskene slams slow pace of doping reform

MOSCOW (AP) — The only Russian track athlete currently holding a world title says the country’s top officials and coaches in the sport should be replaced because of the slow pace of anti-doping reforms.

High jumper Mariya Lasitskene’s message — in a country where top athletes rarely speak out against officials — comes after Russia’s ban from international track and field was prolonged on Sunday.

Lasitskene has written on Instagram that Russia should replace officials who have overseen reforms and coaches “who are still sure that you can’t win without doping,” because “a new generation of our athletes must grow up with a different philosophy.”

Lasitskene won world titles in 2015 and 2017, but was barred from the 2016 Olympics because of sanctions against the Russian team. She currently competes internationally under a neutral flag.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

1:20 am
Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

1:58 pm
Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York

Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York

1:20 am
Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs
Sports

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies
Sports

Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York
Sports

Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York

Scroll to top
Skip to content