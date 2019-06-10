Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Red Sox send their best wishes to ex-slugger David Ortiz

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox are sending their best wishes to former teammate David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night.

Red Sox officials say they are doing everything they can to support the slugger. He was expected to take a medical flight to Boston some time on Monday.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy says he loves Ortiz and knows the city will rally around him. Special assistant Jason Varitek, who played with Ortiz for almost a decade, said he didn’t get much sleep on Sunday night while trying to get updates.

Manager Alex Cora said Ortiz was a great player, and he remains an even better person.

The team was expected to honor the All-Star and World Series MVP before Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers.

