Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pirates’ Lyles lands on 10-day IL with hamstring tightness

ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-hander Jordan Lyles on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his left hamstring.

The move came after Lyles gave up three runs, five hits and four walks over three innings in a 5-3 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle says Lyles’ hamstring problem caused “collateral damage” to the bullpen. Hurdle said he thought the injury affected Lyles’ delivery.

Lyles is 5-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts.

Right-hander Montana DuRapau was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

9:05 am
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

5:07 am
Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

1:20 am
USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp
Sports

USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic
News

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs
Sports

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content