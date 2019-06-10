Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

PBWA selects Dwyane Wade as Magic Johnson Award winner

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat has been selected as this season’s winner of the Magic Johnson Award, presented by the Pro Basketball Writers Association.

Wade, who just completed his final season before retirement, was chosen as “the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public.”

Wade averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 16th and final NBA season. He was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and a 13-time All-Star.

The PBWA created the Magic Johnson Award in 2001. Other finalists this season included Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NB A and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

9:05 am
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

5:07 am
Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

1:20 am
USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp
Sports

USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic
News

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs
Sports

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content