Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former Clemson LB Rahshaun ‘Shaq’ Smith joins Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Linebacker Rahshaun Smith has joined the Maryland football team after earning his undergraduate degree from Clemson.

Smith, nicknamed “Shaq,” will be eligible to play this season for the Terrapins under first-year coach Michael Locksley.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Smith played in all 15 games last season, finishing with 17 tackles and a sack to help undefeated Clemson win the national championship. The Baltimore native was redshirted in 2016 before notching 14 tackles and an interception in 2017.

Maryland announced the arrival of Smith on Monday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

9:05 am
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

5:07 am
Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

1:20 am
USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp
Sports

USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic
News

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs
Sports

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content