Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former canoe world champion from Russia banned for 4 years

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Canoe Federation says former world champion Oleg Zhestkov of Russia has been banned for four years for doping.

The ICF says Zhestkov, who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, tested positive for the banned endurance-boosting hormone EPO in a sample taken by Russia’s anti-doping agency while training in March.

Zhestkov was cleared to compete in the men’s kayak in Rio only after the governing body analyzed which Russian athletes were implicated in a state-backed doping program.

He was a member of the Russian team that placed ninth in the K-4 1,000 class, after being seventh at the 2012 London Olympics.

Zhestkov, now 32, was in the Russian K-4 team that won gold at the 2013 world championships.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

1:20 am
Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

1:58 pm
Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York

Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York

1:20 am
Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs
Sports

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies
Sports

Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York
Sports

Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York

Scroll to top
Skip to content