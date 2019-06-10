Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Feinstein joins call for Santa Anita to suspend racing

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has joined the California Horse Racing Board in calling for Santa Anita to immediately suspend the remainder of its meet after the deaths of two more horses last weekend.

A total of 29 horses have now died since the track opened for the season in December. The current meet is scheduled to end June 23.

The California Democrat said Monday that “something is seriously wrong,” whether it’s the track surface or problems involving training or medication. She said no one seems to know, yet training and racing continues.

Santa Anita has enacted a series of reforms aimed at improving safety but despite its efforts the deaths have continued.

