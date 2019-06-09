Update on the latest in sports:

^FRENCH OPEN

Nadal beats Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for 12th French Open

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal pulled away in what had suddenly become a tight final to beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 Sunday for his record-extending 12th French Open championship.

It raises Nadal’s Grand Slam title count to 18, within two of Roger Federer’s record for a man.

The 33-year-old Spaniard improved to 93-2 at Roland Garros, including a combined 24-0 in semifinals and finals.

This was a rematch of last year’s final, which Nadal won in straight sets against Thiem, a 25-year-old Austrian who beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and was seeking his first major trophy.

Thiem made it seem as if this one could be much more difficult for Nadal, taking the second set to make it one set apiece.

But the No. 2-seeded Nadal reasserted himself there to grab control. He won 16 of the initial 17 points in the third set en route to collecting 12 of the last 14 games.

No other man or woman has won as many as 12 titles at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

When it ended, Nadal dropped to his back on the clay he loves so much, then covered his face with both hands.

MLB SCHEDULE

A Sunday in sunshine

UNDTAED (AP) _ There’s just one night game in Major league baseball’s 16-game slate today and it’s a clash of National League rivals.

It’s Cardinals-Cubs under the lights at Wrigley Field when Adam Wainwright (5-5, 4.34 ERA) faces Kyle Hendricks (6-4, 3.16) in the series finale. Wainwright tossed eight shutout innings in a 2-1 win over the Cubs at St. Louis last Sunday. The NL Central Cubs are tied with Milwakee for the lead, 4 ½ games up on the Cards.

In the rest of the NL this afternoon it’s Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Colorado at the N-Y Mets, Atlanta at Miami, Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, the L-A Dodgers at San Francisco and Washington at San Diego.

Over in the American league New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner will see how he’s feeling, a day after his hard hit in an 8-4 loss to Cleveland. It wasn’t the hit he hoped for. Fuming after his bid for extra bases was caught Saturday, Gardner fired his batting helmet against a dugout wall in Cleveland— only to have it ricochet back and smack him in the face, requiring six stitches to close a bloody lower lip. The two teams go again today.

The Yankees loss allowed the Tampa bay Rays to climb into a virtual tie for first in the AL East. They play at Boston.

In the rest o the AL, it’s Minnesota at Detroit, Baltimore at Houston, the Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, Oakland at Texas and Seattle at the L-A Angels.

Arizona is in Toronto for an interleague game.

^MLB NEWS: YANKEES-GERMÁN

Yankees place RHP Germán on injured list with hip flexor

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees injury-riddled lineup has taken another hit.

Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been placed on the injured list with a hip flexor. The team made the move Sunday before completing a three-game series against the Indians. Germán has been ineffective in his past three starts, but he didn’t tell the Yankees about his injury until Saturday.

Manager Aaron Boone said the right-hander will undergo an MRI on Monday.

To take his spot on the roster, the Yankees recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Germán was denied his 10th win Friday night as he lost for the second time after going six innings in a 4-2 loss to the Indians. He has an 8.59 ERA in his past three starts, allowing seven homers in 14 2/3 innings.

The Yankees are already missing starter Luis Severino (shoulder), reliever Dellin Betances (shoulder) and are using their bullpen to get through Sunday’s game after placing Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity list.

^In other MLB news:

_ Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez has missed three straight games after being removed Thursday with back tightness. “We’ll try for Sunday,” manager Alex Cora said after a doubleheader split with Tampa Bay at Fenway Park. … Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones was held out of the starting lineup in Toronto for a third straight game because of a hamstring problem.

_ Dallas Keuchel’s first start in the minors for the Atlanta Braves was rained out, meaning he’ll need to wait another day or two before taking the mound. The newly signed former Cy Young Award winner was supposed to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett, but the game never began. More rain is in the forecast, so Keuchel is likely to pitch Monday for Class A Rome in the South Atlantic League. The 31-year-old lefty is expected to throw 75 to 90 pitches.

^BART STARR

Bart Starr to be remembered at public service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Former NFL quarterbacking great Bart Starr is being remembered at a public memorial event in his native Alabama.

An event celebrating Starr’s legacy as a star of professional and college football will be held Sunday afternoon at Samford University in suburban Birmingham.

Starr’s family also is planning a private funeral.

The Green Bay Packers selected Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft. He led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

Starr died a week ago at age 85. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack five years ago.

Starr was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro at Green Bay, where he was the franchise’s best player ever until Brett Favre came along at quarterback.

He won NFL titles in 1961, ’62, ’65, ’67 and ’68. He was the 1966 NFL MVP and was named to the 1960s All-Decade team. He also was named MVP of the first two Super Bowls.

Starr was a Montgomery native who lived in metro Birmingham at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cherry, and his son Bart Starr, Jr.

^IAAF-RUSSIAN DOPING

Russia accused of ‘backsliding’ on doping reforms in track

MONACO (AP) — Russia’s ban from international track and field has been extended over concerns it’s “backsliding” on doping reforms.

Sunday’s decision by track’s world governing body, the IAAF, means Russia has three months to convince the IAAF it’s made enough progress for its athletes not to have to compete under a neutral flag at the world championships in Qatar.

The head of the IAAF’s Russia task force, Rune Andersen, welcomed Russia making a long-awaited payment of $3.2 million to cover costs of monitoring its compliance with anti-doping rules. He also said progress was being made on making old doping samples available for checks that could reveal more past offenses.

However, Andersen said the IAAF would wait for the outcome of an investigation into whether Russian officials supplied fake medical documents to give high jumper Danil Lysenko an alibi for failing to notify drug testers of his whereabouts.

Andersen also said he was concerned that banned coaches may still be working with Russian athletes.

In response to the IAAF ruling, Russian track federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin said his organization was working to root out banned coaches.

^IAAF-REBRANDING

Track body IAAF to rebrand as World Athletics

MONACO (AP) — Track and field’s world governing body is to change its name from the IAAF to World Athletics.

The new name and logo will be introduced in October after one last edition of the world championships under the IAAF banner.

The IAAF has kept the same initials since it was founded in 1912 as the International Amateur Athletic Federation, but changed that to International Association of Athletics Federations in 2001 as track and field became more professionalized.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe says the rebranding is part of a plan to attract a younger audience.

IAAF leadership has faced criticism over its handling of widespread doping, especially in Russia, and allegations of corruption among its former leadership.