Russia accused of ‘backsliding’ on doping reforms in track

MONACO (AP) — Russia’s ban from international track and field has been extended over concerns it’s “backsliding” on doping reforms.

Track’s world governing body, the IAAF, refused to lift the ban at a council meeting this weekend although Russia had made a long-awaited payment of $3.2 million to cover costs of monitoring its compliance with anti-doping rules.

The head of the IAAF’s Russia task force, Rune Andersen, says he’s concerned that banned coaches are allegedly still working with athletes, and wants to wait for an investigation into whether Russian officials supplied fake medical documents to give an athlete an alibi in a doping case.

Andersen says progress on payments and re-testing old doping samples “is being undermined by apparent backsliding.”

