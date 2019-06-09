Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
McIlroy wins Canadian Open with scorching final-round 61

ANCASTER, Ontario (AP) — Rory McIlroy ran away with the Canadian Open, closing with a 9-under 61 on Sunday for a seven-shot victory.

Starting the day in a three-way tie for the lead, McIlroy ended any suspense about who would emerge as the champion with five birdies in his first seven holes, none from longer than 8 feet.

The only question on the back nine was whether McIlroy would shoot the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. He kept firing at flags and even though he missed three of his final four greens, he had a chance on the par-4 18th. But his shot from a greenside bunker went long and he ended up tapping in for bogey to finish at a tournament-record 22-under 258.

It was McIlroy’s 16th PGA Tour victory and 25th win worldwide, and the fourth by at least seven shots. The world’s fourth-ranked player will hope to ride the momentum into next week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson tied for second at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Adam Hadwin was the low Canadian, finishing alone in 6th at 12 under.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

