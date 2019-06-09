Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
England claims 3rd place in Nations League after penalties

GUIMARAES, Portugal (AP) — England beat Switzerland 6-5 in a sudden death penalty shootout Sunday to claim the consolation prize of third place in UEFA’s inaugural Nations League competition.

With the game still goalless after extra time, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty by Josip Drmic.

The two countries met after failing to reach the final, which was to feature Portugal and the Netherlands later Sunday.

A largely lackluster encounter played at the end of a long European football season produced no goals during regular time, though England looked the most likely to score and hit the Swiss woodwork four times.

Harry Kane returned as captain and hit the bar with a chip after just two minutes and several promising chances fell to Raheem Sterling.

Associated Press

Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York

1:20 am
Kamara leads Rapids over Minnesota United 1-0

9:12 pm
Matz fans 10, Alonso hits 21st HR as Mets beat Rockies 5-3

8:32 pm
