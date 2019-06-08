Yankees place pitcher Tanaka on paternity leave list

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees placed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity leave list.

Tanaka, who was scheduled to start against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, returned to New York for the birth of his baby girl on Friday. He’s 3-5 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 starts.

The Yankees recalled left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The moves were announced before Saturday’s game. The team didn’t immediately announce their pitching plans for Sunday, the finale of a three-game series.

Cortes has made four relief appearances with the Yankees this season, with no record and a 4.91 ERA.

Associated Press

