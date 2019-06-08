Update on the latest in sports:

MLB SCHEDULE

Rays split pair with Bosox to catch Yanks

UNDATED (AP) _ The Tampa Bay Rays have split a doubleheader from the Boston Red Sox to move into a virtual tie with the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

Ryan Yarbrough gave up one earned run and four hits over a career-high 7 2/3 innings as the Rays ripped the Red Sox, 9-2 in the opener of a doubleheader. Yarbrough entered the game with a hefty 6.23 ERA and allowed seven runs over seven innings in his previous start before giving Tampa Bay its second straight outstanding pitching performance at Fenway Park. Yonny Chirinos (chih-REE’-nohs) tossed eight scoreless innings in Friday’s 5-1 win over Boston.

Travis d’Arnaud (dahr-NOH’) hit a three-run homer for the Rays.

Tampa Bay had a chance to move one game ahead of New York, but David Price struck out 10 while giving up a run on five hits over six innings of the Bosox’s 5-1 victory in Game 2. Marco Hernández hit a key two-run double in his first major league start in over two years to help Boston beat the Rays for the first time in five tries this season. Michael Chavis and furnished a two-run double for the Red Sox.

The Yanks lost for the fifth time in six games as rookie Oscar Mercado hit a two-run homer off CC Sabathia (suh-BATH’-ee-uh) to break a fifth-inning tie in the Indians’ 8-4 victory against New York. Roberto Perez homered in his fourth straight game to help Cleveland deny Sabathia his 250th career victory. Perez and Kevin Plawecki homered off Jonathan Holder in the sixth.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ Renato Núñez hit his 16th homer and Richie Martin added a two-run shot in the ninth as the Orioles knocked off Houston, 4-1 to end a three-game losing streak. The game was tied 1-1 in the eighth until shortstop Jack Mayfield badly overthrew first base for an error that allowed Trey Mancini to score. Houston lost for just the second time in nine games by wasting a strong start by Framber Valdéz, who struck out seven and held Baltimore to a run and five hits over seven innings.

_ The Tigers rolled to a 9-3 rout of the Twins behind JaCoby Jones, who homered twice and drove in a career-high five runs against the AL Central leaders. Jones is hitting .420 with four homers and 13 RBIs in his last 14 games, raising his batting average from .173 to .250. Christin Stewart also homered for the Tigers, who had lost three straight and 13 of 14 at home.

_ Tim Federowicz homered in his season debut and the Rangers took the opener of their twinbill by whipping the Athletics, 10-5. Nomar Mazara had three RBIs, including a two-run homer that put Texas ahead, 5-0 in the third. Winning pitcher Jeffrey Springs worked three innings in relief of starter Joe Palumbo, the lefty who went four innings in his big league debut after being recalled from Double-A Frisco.

_ The Rangers completed the sweep as Adrian Sampson threw a four-hitter in his first career complete game to lead a 3-1 downing of Oakland. Sampson (5-3) struck out seven and walked one over 109 pitches to win his fifth game in a row. Before the game the Rangers retired Adrian Beltre’s jersey number.

_ Lucas Giolito (jee-oh-LEE’-toh) won his seventh straight start by fanning 11 while working into the eighth inning of the White Sox’s 2-0 shutout of the Royals. Giolito allowed three hits and two walks in 7 2/3 innings and lowered his ERA to 2.28. Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run homer in the second inning off Brad Keller.

_ Pinch-hitter Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded double in a four-run sixth that highlighted the Cubs’ fifth victory in six games, a 9-4 rout of the Cardinals. Kyle Schwarber’s 12th homer tied it at 4 in the fourth, and he doubled home Caratini in the sixth to help the NL Central leaders stay percentage points ahead of Milwaukee. Jon Lester allowed all four St. Louis runs in the first inning on long homers by Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nah) and Harrison Bader.

_ Ryan Braun singled home the tiebreaking run in the fourth inning and Manny Piña lifted a pinch-hit homer to secure the Brewers’ 5-3 verdict over the Pirates. Zach Davies became the first Milwaukee hurler to open a season 7-0, allowing three early runs in five innings before the bullpen pitched one-hit ball the rest of the way. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 15th save.

_ Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger keyed the Dodgers’ 7-2 victory against the Giants. Seager had three of his four hits and three of his four RBIs following intentional walks to Bellinger. Justin Turner added three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as Los Angeles avoided its first three-game skid since mid-April.

_ Nick Pivetta fired a six-hitter in his first career complete game to pitch the Phillies past the Reds, 4-1. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) hit a solo homer and Bruce poked a two-run single for the NL East leaders.

_ Julio Teheran tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Austin Riley scored the lone run in the Braves’ victory over the Marlins. Riley hustled for a leadoff double in the seventh against Trevor Richards, took third on a flyout and scored on Tyler Flowers’ sacrifice fly. Luke Jackson stranded two runners in the eighth before claiming his ninth save.

_ The Diamondbacks blanked the Blue Jays, 6-0 as Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) combined with four relievers on a five-hitter. Greinke allowed four hits in six innings to win for the first time in four starts and improve to 7-2 this year. Alex Avila and Kevin Cron hit solo home runs and Nick Ahmed drove in two runs as the Diamondbacks won their third straight.

_ Steven Matz needed 120 pitches to get through six innings, but he held the Rockies to two earned runs while tying a career high with 10 strikeouts in the Mets’ 5-3 victory. Pete Alonso belted his 21st home run, pulling him within five of tying Darryl Strawberry’s Mets rookie record set in 1983. Carlos Gomez slammed a two-run homer in the Mets’ third win in four games.

MLB NEWS

Gyorko sidelined

UNDATED (AP) _ The Cardinals placed infielder Jedd Gyorko (JUR’-koh) on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower back and purchased the contract of infielder Tommy Edman from Triple-A Memphis. Gyorko said he first felt his back spasm in the third inning of Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Cubs.

Gyorko is hitting .196 with two home runs and seven RBIs this year. He belted a career-high 30 home runs in 2016, his first season with St. Louis.

The Cardinals also designated right-handed reliever Merandy Gonzalez for assignment.

In other MLB news:

_ The Yankees have put right-hander Masahiro (mah-sah-HEE’-roh) Tanaka on the paternity leave list. Tanaka was scheduled to start against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, but he returned to New York for the birth of his baby girl on Friday.

FRENCH OPEN

Barty the women’s champ, Thiem beats Djokovic

PARIS (AP) — Ash Barty has become the first Australian to win a French Open singles title since Margaret Court in 1973.

The eighth-seeded Barty will move up to No. 2 in the WTA ranking following her 6-1, 6-3 victory over unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova in Saturday’s final. Barty raced out to a 4-love lead and made quick work of the Czech native. Neither had even been in a major semifinal until this week.

The title comes three years after she resumed competitive tennis following a two-year break to try her hand at cricket.

Sunday’s men’s final will have fourth seed Dominic Thiem (teem) against No. 2 Rafael Nadal (nah-DAHL’), who will be seeking his 12th French Open title. Thiem ended Novak Djokovic’s 26-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory.

The match lasted two days after it was suspended early in the third set due to rain on Friday and delayed another hour on Saturday midway through the fifth set.

HORSE RACING-BELMONT STAKES

A 10-1 shot wins Belmont

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sir Winston rallied to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset.

Sir Winston took the lead after a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario and held off Tacitus by a length. Long shot Joevia finished third and Tax was fourth.

The win gave trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. He won the Preakness with War of Will, who was expected to battle favored Tacitus in the 1 1/2 mile Belmont.

PGA-CANADIAN OPEN

McIlroy part of 3-way tie

ANCASTER, Ontario (AP) _ Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 to move into a share of the lead with Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar (KOO’-chur) after three rounds at the PGA’s Canadian Open.

McIlroy won The Players Championship in March but has not seriously contended since. A victory would be his fifth in a national open.

Simpson is 13 under following a 3 under 67. Kuchar shot a 69 after carrying a share of the lead into the round.

Adam Hadwin fired a 67 and is one shot back as he tries to become the first Canadian winner of the event since 1954.

NASCAR-MICHIGAN-QUALIFYING

Joey Logano wins 2nd Cup Series pole of season

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) _ Joey Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season.

It’s Logano’s 22nd career pole and fourth at Michigan International Speedway. He’ll try for his second victory of the season Sunday.

Almirola was second in qualifying. He has one pole this year but is set to start in the No. 2 spot for the fourth time.

Kevin Harvick qualified third.

INDYCAR-TEXAS

Newgarden gets third win of year

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Josef Newgarden is the first driver to win three IndyCar races this year after capturing Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. Newgarden held off Alexander Rossi over the final 10 laps for his first victory at the Texas track. He won the season opener in St. Petersburg and again last week in the first of two in Detroit.

Defending champion Scott Dixon was knocked out after tangling with 19-year-old Colton Herta with about 20 laps remaining.

F1-CANADIAN GP

Vettel takes pole position ahead of Hamilton at Canadian GP

MONTREAL (AP) — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel produced a stunning final lap to clinch pole position for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton looked set for a career-extending 86th pole and a record seventh in Montreal, but Vettel found extra speed in the final sector of qualifying.

It was the 56th pole of the German’s career and first since the German GP last July.

MUHAMMAD ALI’S TRAINING CAMP

It’s the greatest: Ali’s training camp opens to the public

DEER LAKE, Pa. (AP) — The rustic Pennsylvania training camp where Muhammad Ali prepared for some of his most famous fights has undergone an elaborate restoration.

The camp in Deer Lake opened to the public Saturday as a shrine to his life and career.

Ali bought the wooded property in 1972 and installed 18 buildings, including a gym, dining hall, mosque, visitors’ cabins and horse barn. It was there that Ali prepared for his epic bouts against George Foreman and Joe Frazier.

California real estate investor Mike Madden, son of retired broadcaster and NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden, bought the camp shortly after Ali’s 2016 death. He spent hundreds of thousands to restore it. He says his aim was to save an important part of Ali’s legacy.