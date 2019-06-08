Update on the latest in sports:

^FRENCH OPEN

Thiem-Djokovic semifinal resumes after rain

PARIS (AP) —Dominic Thiem has ended Novak Djokovic’s 26-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory to reach the French Open final.

The match lasted two days after it was suspended early in the third set due to rain on Friday.

There was another rain delay midway through the fifth set after it resumed on Saturday.

Thiem will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal for the trophy on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s final.

On the women’s side, No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women’s championship.

It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.

^NBA FINALS: DURANT

Warriors’ hopes could hinge on Durant coming back

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors’ chances of maintaining their grip on the NBA championship could all boil down to Kevin Durant’s injured calf, and the daunting task of having to win three straight after going down 3-1 to the Toronto Raptors.

Durant limped off the floor at Oracle Arena a month ago — Game 5 of the second round — with what the team called a mild calf strain. It’s apparently the most severe “mild” calf strain in the history of injuries, because he hasn’t played since and there’s no way of knowing if that’s going to change on Monday.

It is quite the predicament, and one that they’ve never faced in the NBA Finals. Golden State is on the brink of being dethroned as champions, after a 105-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night put the Warriors in a 3-1 hole in this title series.

Game 5 is Monday in Toronto, which will spend the next three days in delirious anticipation of seeing the Larry O’Brien Trophy getting hoisted on Canadian soil.

The Raptors have no such injury concerns to deal with right now.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry said “It’s not over.” But he added that “It’s not a good feeling right now, obviously, but we have been on both sides of it.”

MLB SCHEDULE

Busy in baseball

UNDATED (AP) _ It’s a busy day in Major league baseball with a pair of twin bills.

The Lone interleague game pits Arizona against Toronto. Tampa Bay has a twin bill at Boston starting at 1:05 p.m. The Athletics and Rangers also play two.

In the rest of the AL it’s the White Sox at Kansas City, Baltimore at Houston the Yankees at Cleveland, Minnesota at Detroit and Seattle at the L-A Angel.

In the NL it’s Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Pittsburgh at Milwaukee , Atlanta at Miami, the Dodgers at San Francisco, St. Louis at thei Cubs Colorado at the N-Y Mets and Washington at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Tampa bay has crept back to within ½ game of the AL East-lead ing New York Yankees. Minnesota and Houston maintain comfortable leads in the AL Central and West, respectively.

Philadelphia enjoys a two-game lead on Atlanta in the NL East while the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are knotted at the top of the NL central with the cardinals 3 ½ games back. The Dodgers comfortably rule the NL West.

MLB NEWS: PITCHERS

UNDATED (AP) _ It’s a tale of two pitchers for a pair of National league teams.

Dallas Keuchel says he doesn’t expect to need much time tuning up in the minors before he joins his new team, the Atlanta Braves. The club confirmed Friday night that the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner had agreed to a one-year contract.

All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel is expected to report to the Cubs’ training facility in Mesa, Arizona, after signing a three-year contract with Chicago on Friday that guarantees him $43 million.

Kimbrel was optioned to Triple-A, and the Cubs want him working back carefully after a long free agency.

^CANADIAN OPEN

Snedeker’s 10-under 60 ties tourney record at Canadian Open

ANCASTER, Ontario (AP) — Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar are tied fo the lead entering the third round of the Canadian Open golf tournament Saturday.

Brandt Snedeker’s early record-tying round of 60 on Friday was good enough for an early clubhouse lead at 11 under at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. But Kuchar and Brown, playing in the afternoon, went low, too. They shot 7-under 63s and finished the second round as co-leaders at 12 under.

Most golfers coming off the 6,966-yard, par-70 layout spoke about wrestling with the poa annua greens that were playing exceptionally slow. The hilly course has sloping greens that need to be soft to prevent balls from rolling off.

Four Canadians were within four shots of the lead. Nick Taylor was tied with Snedeker for third after a second-round 65, good for 11 under.

Webb Simpson was another stroke back at 10 under after a second-round 64.

Rory McIlroy followed an opening-round 67 with a 66 and was tied with two others at 7 under.

No Canadian has won the national championship since Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Vancouver’s Point Grey Golf and Country Club.

^OZIL WEDDING-ERDOGAN

Turkey’s Erdogan witness in footballer Mesut Ozil’s wedding

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in the wedding party as Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil tied the knot on Friday.

State-run Anadolu news agency said Erdogan and his wife, Emine, were legal witnesses for Ozil, who married model, actress and former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse in Istanbul. Secular Turkish weddings require a witness each for the bride and groom.

Ozil, a German player of Turkish descent, quit Germany’s soccer team last year after he was criticized for posing for a photograph with Erdogan before the World Cup.

In his international retirement announcement, Ozil accused the German football federation, its president, fans, and media for what he saw as racism in how it treated people with Turkish roots. Erdogan supported Ozil, saying his treatment was unacceptable after a stellar career for Germany.

^WWCUP-RECORD TV AUDIENCE

WWCup: Nearly 11 million TV viewers watch France’s opener

PARIS (AP) — The Women’s World Cup gripped French TV watchers after nearly 11 million people tuned in for France’s opening match against South Korea on Friday.

National broadcaster TF1 said the viewing audience peaked at 10.9 million — a French TV record for a Women’s World Cup match — attracting 44% of viewers overall.

The average audience for the match, which started at 9 p.m. in Paris, was 9.8 million.

France, which won the match 4-0 , next plays Norway in Group A on Wednesday.

France is looking to become the first nation to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup titles simultaneously, following the men’s victory last year.

The women’s side has never reached the final, with a best finish of fourth place in 2011.

^NATIONS LEAGUE FINAL-SECURITY

Portugal police monitoring hooligans during Nations League

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Authorities say they are monitoring hooligans who are in Portugal for the UEFA Nations League.

Portuguese officials say some fans known to have caused problems in soccer matches in the past are in the country but are being monitored by police and by Portuguese and English “spotters.”

Portugal plays the Netherlands in the final of UEFA’s newest competition on Sunday in Porto, while England takes on Switzerland in the third-place game hours earlier in nearby Guimaraes.

Authorities said on Saturday that 2,500 security personnel will be involved at the matches, with about 1,500 in Porto and 1,000 in Guimaraes.

Officials said there have been no major incidents involving fans during the Nations League, although six people have been detained — two British citizens and four Portuguese.

^SPORTS BETTING-FEES

NBA, MLB using data to chase better deals with sportsbooks

BALTIMORE (AP) — For NBA and MLB executives, a cut of sports betting revenue is pretty much a no-brainer. The wagers wouldn’t even exist, they argue, without their teams playing the games, so they should be paid and sportsbooks should be required to use their data to determine the outcomes of bets.

The problem for the leagues has been convincing anyone else in the sports betting world.

They’ve been rejected by lawmakers in at least 10 states on both payments and the use of official stats, weakening their positions for private deals with sportsbooks beyond the benefits of vast marketing muscle.

But giving casinos a taste of official data this season has given MLB and the NBA new confidence as they attempt to negotiate agreements under deadlines. The newest argument: Pay us up front or give us a cut of what’s bet on our games, or lose our data feeds and good luck setting and settling in-game wagers at the speed of sports.

Gleefully or begrudgingly, some sportsbooks are signing up, less for the logos and more for the data, which they can use for a wide variety of live wagers — a type of betting expected to expand in the coming years as betting shifts toward smartphones and away from physical lounges.

While neither league nor several sportsbooks would discuss the financial specifics of the agreements with The Associated Press, the NBA is pursuing deals that require sportsbooks to pay either a percentage of handle to the league or a fixed fee.

Fans can currently place wagers in eight states after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a year ago that states were free to legalize sports betting, ending Nevada’s monopoly.