Rays prospect Honeywell fractures bone, out another year

BOSTON (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell has fractured a bone in his right elbow throwing a pitch during a bullpen session and will miss another season.

The Rays made the announcement Saturday between games of a doubleheader in Boston.

The 24-year-old righty was at the team’s spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Florida, working his way back from Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2018. He was sidelined for the entire year.

Dr. James Andrews is scheduled to perform surgery on the bone Monday and make sure there are no complications from the elbow surgery.

There is no timetable for his return.

Honeywell was selected by the Rays in the second round of the 2014 draft.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

