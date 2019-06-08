Rangers double up A’s 10-5 in 1st game of split doubleheader

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tim Federowicz homered in his first big league game this season, Nomar Mazara also went deep and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

Jeffrey Springs (4-1) worked three innings in relief of starter Joe Palumbo, the lefty who went four innings in his big league debut after being recalled from Double-A Frisco.

Texas went ahead to stay with a three-run first off Paul Blackburn (0-1), who was called up as Oakland’s 26th player for the doubleheader after being in Triple-A Las Vegas all season. The right-hander gave up five runs in three innings.

Matt Olson and Josh Phegley homered for the A’s. Phegley also had a two-run double, on the first pitch he faced in the fourth when taking over with a 2-2 count after catcher Nick Hundley left the game.

Mazara’s two-run homer in the third, his ninth of the season, put Texas up 5-0. He also had a sacrifice fly in the first before Asdrúbal Cabrera’s two-run single.

Federowicz, the catcher who had been with Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate, was acquired in a trade Friday and added to the Rangers roster after Isiah Kiner-Falefa was put on the 10-day injured list. His three-run homer in the fifth was his ninth career homer, in 135 games over seven seasons and now with his sixth team. He also had a double and walked.

Palumbo struck out four without a walk while allowing four runs and six hits.

Phillips Valdez, the third Rangers pitcher, also made his major league debut with two scoreless innings after being added as their 26th player. The 27-year-old right-hander appeared in 214 minor league games over 10 seasons.

LOT OF ACTION

The doubleheader was needed to make up for a game rained out on April 13. By the end of the series finale Sunday afternoon, the A’s and Rangers will have played four games in a 48-hour span.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Hundley left in the middle of an at-bat in the fourth because of back spasms. Phegley doubled on the next pitch, then stayed in the game as the catcher.

Rangers: Shin-Soo Choo had a hard time swinging Friday, when he missed his second game in a row since being hit on his left hand by a pitch Wednesday. He felt better Saturday when he was hitting before the game, and convinced manager Chris Woodward to let him play. Choo struck out three times, but also walked twice and scored both times.

UP NEXT

The second game of the doubleheader on Saturday night, when the Rangers retire the No. 29 jersey that was worn by third baseman Adrian Beltre in a pregame ceremony.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports