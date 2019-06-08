Núñez, Martin homer to lead Orioles over Astros 4-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Renato Núñez hit his 16th homer, Richie Martin added a two-run shot in the ninth and the Baltimore Orioles snapped a three-game skid with a 4-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Núñez homered in the sixth inning and the Astros tied it in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly, but a solid defensive play by right fielder Anthony Santander ended the threat.

It was still tied in the eighth when Will Harris (1-1) took over for starter Framber Valdéz and Hanser Alberto greeted him with a double to left field. Trey Mancini singled, and Núñez reached when Alberto got caught in a rundown between third and home for the first out.

Pedro Severino grounded into fielder’s choice, but the Orioles took a 2-1 lead when shortstop Jack Mayfield badly overthrew first base for an error that allowed Mancini to score.

Martin added some insurance when he connected off Reymin Guduan for a shot that bounced high off the wall in left-center with two outs in the ninth.

Andrew Cashner, who was scheduled to start on Thursday but was moved back because of leg soreness, allowed four hits and one run with three strikeouts in six innings.

Paul Fry (1-3) struck out two in 1 2/3 innings, and Miguel Castro got the last four outs for his second save.

Valdéz yielded five hits and one run in a career-high seven innings in his first start this season after making 14 relief appearances.

There was one out in the sixth when Núñez homered to the train tracks atop left field to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

The Astros had managed just two singles when Derek Fisher and Alex Bregman hit back-to-back singles in the sixth. Michael Brantley grounded into a fielder’s choice that moved Fisher to third.

Yuli Gurriel then hit a drive to right that Santander, who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, caught above the wall. Santander threw to first to double up Brantley and end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Collin McHugh threw a 25-pitch bullpen on Saturday and will throw another one on Tuesday. McHugh has been on the injured list with discomfort in his throwing elbow since May 18.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (3-6, 4.64 ERA) is scheduled to start for Baltimore in the finale on Sunday. Bundy allowed six hits and three runs in five innings of a 12-11 win over Texas in his last start.

Astros: LHP Wade Miley (5-3, 3.39) will start for Houston on Sunday. The former Oriole yielded three hits and three runs in five innings in his last start but did not factor into the decision in Houston’s 11-5 win over Seattle.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports